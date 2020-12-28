WEBER CITY, VA – Maggie Salyer, age 80 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Free Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Jimmy Darnell officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home no later than 1:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Almeda, Janice, Emily, Terri, Wendy, Kathy, Diana and neighbor, Jimmy Darnell.
Online condolences may be made to the Salyer family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Maggie Salyer.