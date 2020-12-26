WEBER CITY, VA – Maggie Salyer, age 80 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lebanon, VA on February 15, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Lockard Salyer and Nancy Ketron. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her sister, Polly Hughes. She worked for Scott County Schools as a librarian for forty years. She had a heart of gold and took in many family members which she helped raise as her own.
She is survived by her nephews, William Hughes and wife, Jennie, John Hughes; niece, Susan Hughes; great nieces and nephews, Christopher Hughes, Corey Hughes, Wesley Hughes and wife, Megan; a great-great nephew, Bryson Hughes; special cousins that she helped raise, Matt and Tuesdee Woods.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Free Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Jimmy Darnell officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Colonial Funeral Home no later than 1:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Almeda, Janice, Emily, Terri, Wendy, Kathy, Diana and neighbor, Jimmy Darnell.
