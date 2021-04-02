NORTON, VA - Maggie Hammonds, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She was a member of Davis Chapel Church and was a retired employee of Norton Community Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hammonds; a daughter, Pearly McArthur; her parents, a sister, and two half-brothers.
Surviving are a daughter, Janis Hubbard and husband Roy; son, Larry Hammonds and wife Phyllis; seven grandchildren, Myra Davis and husband Jeff, Brian Hubbard and wife Kim, Shelley Chandler and husband Shawn, Brent Hubbard and wife Michelle, Angie Robbins and husband Andy, Chris Hammonds and wife Tina, and Crystal Caldwell and husband Lonnie; several great-grandchildren; half-sister, Shirley Misner; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Maggie Hammonds will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Danny Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the funeral home or the family. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.