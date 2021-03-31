KINGSPORT - Mae Hunt, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Mae was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Sullivan High School. She was a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church and had retired from the Sullivan County School System where she had worked in the cafeteria at Sullivan South High School for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hunt; parents, Walter and Martha Stewart; three sisters; and one brother.
Mae is survived by her daughter, Karen Guy and husband Brian; son, Jason Hunt and wife Virginia; five grandchildren, Noah Vinyard, Abigail Vinyard, Terry McCulley, Baily Hunt, and Hagan Hunt; sister, Audra Smith and husband Anthony; fur babies, Bella and Teddy; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery with Rev. Chad Byington officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Christian Church, 105 Meadow Ln, Kingsport, TN 37663.