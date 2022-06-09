Mae Gonzalez was born in Webster, FL on September 4, 1931. There Sis Mae married the love of her life, Dr. Tony Gonzalez on December 27, 1948. They were happily married for 70 years and devoted their entire lives to each other and to God’s work at State Line Baptist Church. Sis Mae was church counselor at SLBC for over 20 years. She also served as head of the Nursing Home Outreach, sang in the choir every Sunday and also served on the food group committee. During this time, she and the Preacher raised two daughters, Twana and Tondria.
Mrs. Gonzalez was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rev. Dr. Tony Gonzalez; her parents, Ben and Alberta (Bertie) Johnson; and seven brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her two daughters, Twana and John McCreery and Tondria and Samuel Horne, Jr.; her grandchildren, Tiffany Sells and Keyo Swagerty, Chad and Talea Morelock, Mandie Willhoite, Cole Robinette and Angel McCormick and Dustin McCreery; her great grandchildren, Blakely Sells, Tyler Willhoite, Kenzie Templeton, Milania Wright, Aaralyn Morelock, Raelynn Morelock and Emani Swagerty; her one great great-grandchild, Juria Sells; her sister-in-law, Mrs. Norma Jamison and many nieces and nephews and special friends, David and Dorothy McCreery.
Arrangements for Mrs. Gonzalez are by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Service will be a small graveside service at Oak Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in the Lord’s Supper area on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Brother Bryson Woods will be officiating, and Ms. Kim Bowlin Lane will be singing.
