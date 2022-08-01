NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mae Dean, age 87 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 AM – 11 AM in the Chapel at Colonial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 AM with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Pastor G.W. White officiating.

