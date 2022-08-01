Mae Dean Aug 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mae Dean, age 87 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 AM – 11 AM in the Chapel at Colonial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 AM with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Pastor G.W. White officiating.Graveside service will follow at the Dean Family Cemetery in the Big Moccasin Community.Pallbearers will be family and friends.The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Nova Health Care Staff for the love and care that was shown to Mrs. Dean.Online condolences may be made to the Dean family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comColonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Mae Dean.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mae Dean Christianity Internet Funeral Home Funeral Service Va Condolence Cemetery Kenneth Kiser Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video