NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mae Dean, age 87 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

She was born in Scott County, VA on January 26, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Bee Dean and Lily Clark Dean. Other than her parents, Mae was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bill Dean; sisters, Corrine Quillen, Margie Dale Weddle; a brother, Hugh Jack Dean and two infant brothers. She loved farming, gardening, flowers and all of her friends. Mae was a member of the Rock View Baptist Church.

