NICKELSVILLE, VA - Mae Dean, age 87 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
She was born in Scott County, VA on January 26, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Bee Dean and Lily Clark Dean. Other than her parents, Mae was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bill Dean; sisters, Corrine Quillen, Margie Dale Weddle; a brother, Hugh Jack Dean and two infant brothers. She loved farming, gardening, flowers and all of her friends. Mae was a member of the Rock View Baptist Church.
Mrs. Dean is survived by her daughter, Pauline Jessee (husband, Michael); grandson, Michael Jessee; sisters, Eva Joyce Dean and Shirley Smallwood; brothers, Ralph Dean (wife, Louella), Walter Fred Dean (wife, Sharon), Don Dean (wife, Betty), Marvin Dean (wife, Patricia); several nieces and nephews; close friends, Steve and Flo Minton; and a special roommate from Nova, Mary Dean.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 AM – 11 AM in the Chapel at Colonial Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 AM with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Pastor G.W. White officiating.
Graveside service will follow at the Dean Family Cemetery in the Big Moccasin Community.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Nova Health Care Staff for the love and care that was shown to Mrs. Dean.