KINGSPORT - Mae Davis, 93, of Kingsport departed this life on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to spend eternity with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services celebrating her life and home going will be officiated by her pastor Rev. Alan Buckles on Friday May 20 at 11:30. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:30 at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Family and friends are invited to conclude the services at the graveside at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family of Mae Davis would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Ballad Medical Associates, the Heart Center, the Cancer Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the kindness shown to our mother.
