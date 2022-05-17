KINGSPORT - Mae Davis, 93, of Kingsport departed this life on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to spend eternity with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Our mother was born on Christmas day in 1928 at Forbes, North Carolina. She was the tenth child of George Washington Francis and Bertha Elizabeth Troutman Francis. At age 3 her family moved to Buladean, NC and in 1947 moved to Kingsport. She was a faithful member of Springdale Baptist Church where she attended since the church was founded in 1947. For nearly 40 years she enjoyed serving as the Sunday school secretary.
She married her husband Kelly Benjamin Davis in August 1948 and in February 1959 suddenly became a widow. As a single parent homemaker, she was devoted to her children making sure they were raised in a Christian environment. Throughout her life she imparted Christian love and values to her family. After her children had finished school, she obtained her GED and worked at Piccadilly Cafeteria for 18 years.
In addition to the passing of her husband and her parents, Mae was preceded in death by six sisters, Etta Woody, Grace Street, Lura Hughes, Nora Garland, Vista McDonald and Lucy Rider; three brothers, Perry, Lee and Dallas Francis; great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Davis; and very special longtime friend, Oma Ford.
Surviving family members include her brother, Lonis Francis; daughter, Kelley; son, Dennis and wife Fay, son Harold, grandson, Christopher and wife Dana, granddaughter, Deanna and husband Skip, great-grandchildren, Kaedan, Kenidee, Bonnie and Brynlee.
Serving as pallbearers will include Lonis Francis, Dennis Davis, Matthew Absher, Christopher Davis, Kaedan Davis, Leon Gray, Shannon “Skip” Prather and Harold Davis.
Funeral services celebrating her life and home going will be officiated by her pastor Rev. Alan Buckles on Friday May 20 at 11:30. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:30 at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Family and friends are invited to conclude the services at the graveside at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family of Mae Davis would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Ballad Medical Associates, the Heart Center, the Cancer Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for the kindness shown to our mother.
