Madline "Maw" Alley, 88, Kingsport, TN
Madline was born on April 13, 1932, in Keokee, VA, to parents, Tom and Mollie Harris. She was the youngest daughter of six girls and two boys. Maw ended one of the worst years in the best way with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when she went Home on December 31, 2020!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Hayes and Ralph Alley; four sisters, Hazel, Madge, Margaret, and Virginia; two brothers, Don and Bill; and son, Frank Hayes (July 2020).
She is survived by sister, Grace Garland; sister-in-law, Shirley Harris; daughter, Geneva (Gordon) Browder; son, Steve (Marsha) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hayes; six grandchildren, Steven (Tammy) Hayes, Stephanie (Jerry) Reed, Christy (Reggie) Moore, Carrie (Zach) Montoya, Coantha (Adam) Light, and Judd Hayes; nine great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Abigail, and Sarah Hilton, Natalie and Dakota Moore, Brayden Minehart, Madelyn and Ryan Hayes, and Emma Reed. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren, too many "adopted" grandchildren to count, and her Holy Mountain church family.
Madline was an example of the Proverbs 31 woman and she blessed others with her God given gifts. Her occupations included cleaning houses and babysitting. Her hobbies included feeding everyone (hungry or not), plastic cross-stitch, church activities, and travel with family. Her family describes her as the most beautiful, loving, caring, God fearing woman, who never met a stranger, and showed God's love to everyone. She was the rock of the family, with the most giving heart, and now will be felt as our guardian angel. She "loved" beards and if you told her you liked something of hers, she would give it to you, down to the shirt she was wearing. She babysat hundreds of children in the family, church nursery, and Christy's daycare. She was an active member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church for almost 40 years and participated in many of the church ministries.
Carter-Trent is serving the family. A viewing at the funeral home is available from 12-4pm on Tuesday, January 5. The family will receive friends at the Holy Mountain Baptist Church gym, from 5-7pm on Tuesday followed by a service at 7pm officiated by Mike Malone, Jerry Musick, and Pastor Tim Price. The graveside service will be on Wednesday at 2pm at East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:50 pm at the cemetery for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone attending is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers: Steven Hayes, Ryan Hayes, Jerry Reed, Reggie Moore, Adam Light, Jason Farmer, Bill Farmer, and Charles Hickman. Honorary Pallbearers: Brayden Minehart, Zach Montoya, David Garland, Kyle Browder, Judd Hayes, Paul Williams, Brad Bostrum, and Steve Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Holy Mountain Baptist Church, PO Box 4177, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To express condolences to the Alley family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Alley family.