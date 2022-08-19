KINGSPORT - Madge S. Powers, age 97 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 19, 2022. Madge was born on May 23, 1925 in Clinchco, VA to Jay and Maude Sparks. In 1945, Madge married her cherished friend and love of her life, Harold Powers and after 70 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death in 2016.
During World War II Madge worked for the Civil Service Department in Washington, DC. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. One of her favorite loves in life was a good ole cup of coffee. The life she lived will continue on in the lives of her family and friends. She will never be forgotten.
Madge was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Harold Powers; daughter, Betty Powers; brothers, Roy Sparks, and Paul Sparks; and sisters, Patsy Corder, and Jackie Hollyfield. Those left to cherish Madge’s memory are several nephews, nieces and a host of special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to North East Church of Christ’s India Funds and/or Haiti Funds. The church address is 2217 Beechnut Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660, (423) 288-7910
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at North East Church of Christ in Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm with Minister Jay Cline officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Powers family.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.