KINGSPORT - Madge S. Powers, age 97 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, August 19, 2022. Madge was born on May 23, 1925 in Clinchco, VA to Jay and Maude Sparks. In 1945, Madge married her cherished friend and love of her life, Harold Powers and after 70 years of a beautiful life together, he preceded her in death in 2016.

During World War II Madge worked for the Civil Service Department in Washington, DC. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. One of her favorite loves in life was a good ole cup of coffee. The life she lived will continue on in the lives of her family and friends. She will never be forgotten.

