BLOUNTVILLE - Madeline Maness, 93, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2022. She was born to the late James Thomas Lynch and Mariah Falin Lynch. Madeline took pride in loving her family and caring for them – she will not be forgotten and will forever live in the hearts of her family.
Madeline was a God-fearing woman and loved going to church; she was a member at Blountville Christian Church since 1954! Madeline spent her life caring for her family. She grew up with nine siblings and learned patience along the way. Madeline touched the hearts of all who knew her, and will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Along with her parents, Madeline is preceded in death by the love of her life, Carl J. Maness, of whom they shared sixty-nine beautiful years together. She is also preceded by her siblings, five sisters and four brothers.
Her survivors include her children, Ronnie Maness & (Carol) and Linda Eads & (Mack); her special grandchildren, Rocky Maness & (Brandie) and April Huff; step-grandson Chad & (Emily) Eads, two step great-grandchildren Carson, Carley, along with several nieces and nephews.
The Maness family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, September 10, from 1 – 2 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 pm with David Jones officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in East Lawn Memorial Park.
East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the Maness family with arrangements.