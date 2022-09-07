BLOUNTVILLE - Madeline Maness, 93, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2022. She was born to the late James Thomas Lynch and Mariah Falin Lynch. Madeline took pride in loving her family and caring for them – she will not be forgotten and will forever live in the hearts of her family.

Madeline was a God-fearing woman and loved going to church; she was a member at Blountville Christian Church since 1954! Madeline spent her life caring for her family. She grew up with nine siblings and learned patience along the way. Madeline touched the hearts of all who knew her, and will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video