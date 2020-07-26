ROGERSVILLE - Madelene Brooks Horton, age 84, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rick Dinkins and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Courtney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
