ROGERSVILLE - Madelene Brooks Horton, age 84, of Rogersville passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a member of Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Madelene was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Horton, parents, Etter and Nema Stewart Brooks; sisters, Virgie Lee, Josie Horton, and Margie Hale; brothers, Coy Brooks, Rex Brooks and Milburn Brooks.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Christian and husband, Gordon of Surgoinsville, Patricia Morrisett and husband, Chuck, and Donna Trent, all of Rogersville; three grandchildren, Kevin Buttry, Bryan Horton and fiance',Monica Ash, Alicia Estep;five great grandchildren, Jesse Buttry, Javen Buttry, Bruce Estep, Jr. Jensen Buttry and William A. Horton; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren: several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Rick Dinkins and Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Courtney Cemetery.
