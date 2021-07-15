Mack Sanders Jul 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YUMA - Mack Sanders, 85 of the Yuma Community went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 14. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sander Yuma Community Mack Funeral Home Scott County Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.