Mack Marshall Oct 30, 2022 1 hr ago

Mack Marshall, age 62, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Marshall family.