KINGSPORT - Mack "Lee" Marshall, 62, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
Lee was born in 1960 in Church Hill, TN where he resided in the area for all his life. He was a very talented mechanic and loved racing. Lee was a very kind and caring soul, he helped anyone who asked. He took care of his cat, Flame, whom he thought of as his own son. He had strong roots in his Holiness Faith, loved the Lord with all his heart, and was a blessing to many throughout his life. We will all miss him greatly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clyde “June” Marshall; maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Puckett; paternal grandparents, Mack and Eliza Marshall; aunt, Annie Salyers and husband Bobby Jo; and uncle, Carl Marshall; sister, Connie Tipton.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lettie “Renee” Marshall; sisters, Patricia Morelock and husband John, and Marlene Hale and husband Buck; brothers, Randy and wife Mary Marshall, Ralph Marshall; aunts, Sue Marshall, Carolyn Trent, Katherine Dawn, and Melissa Webb; and many cousins and friends; and best friends, Tim Harlow and Kirk Cradic.
Friends can call at his mother's residence anytime. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3rd from 2 pm to 3 pm at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Jackie Flanery and Pastor Bill Ball officiating the service.
Graveside service will follow at Mt Mitchell Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.