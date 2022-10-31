KINGSPORT - Mack "Lee" Marshall, 62, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

Lee was born in 1960 in Church Hill, TN where he resided in the area for all his life. He was a very talented mechanic and loved racing. Lee was a very kind and caring soul, he helped anyone who asked. He took care of his cat, Flame, whom he thought of as his own son. He had strong roots in his Holiness Faith, loved the Lord with all his heart, and was a blessing to many throughout his life. We will all miss him greatly.

