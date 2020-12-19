GATE CITY, VA - Mack Harmon Peters, 90 of Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Hospice House in Bristol, TN.
Mack was born on March 8, 1930, in Gate City, VA to the late Leonard and Bessie Hensley Peters. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he also enjoyed cooking. Mack retired form Penn Dixie Cement Company.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Williams Peters; sisters; Kathleen, Betty and Louella Peters; brothers, Charles, Leon and Denny Peters.
Those left to cherish Mack’s memory are his daughters, Darlene Smith and June (Ken) Sims; grandchildren, Bradley Estepp, Mandie (David) Donihue, LaDonna Holleman, Beverly Peters, Kimberly (Dan) O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Peyton Estepp, Carter Estepp, Lake Meade, TJ Holleman, Katlynn Holleman, Alyssa Albert, Blake Peters, Kellan O’Connor and Quinn O’Connor; great-great-grandchildren; Trey Holleman, Aiden Villalpando, Analeigh Villalpando, Tyson Vences, Romeo Vences, and Jovanni Benitez; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family requests those attending the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
