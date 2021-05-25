CHURCH HILL - Mack General Dishner, 79, Church Hill, TN passed away, Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the residence of his daughter.
Mack was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 29, 1941, and was the son of the late John W. and Madge (Gardner) Dishner.
In addition to his parents, his brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
Surviving is the mother of his children, Shirley Aston (Dishner); daughters, Sharon Sexton and husband, James, and Brenda Hensley and husband, Doc; sons, Curtis Dishner and wife, Juanita, and Donnie Dishner and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Rebecca Campbell (Eddie), Scott Sexton (Rachel), Curtis (B.J.) Dishner, Patsy Nelson (Shane), Caleb Dishner (Whitney), Ashley Fugate (Billy), Brittani Sexton (Andy), Dustin Dishner (Lauren), and Emily Dishner; along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Grimes officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:25 p.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Dishner family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mack General Dishner.