KINGSPORT - Mack A. Page, 79, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Asbury Place, Kingsport.
He was born March 15, 1941, in Scott County, VA to the late R. J. and Minnie Vaughn Page.
Mack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who adored children.
He was quick witted, enjoyed farming and could fix anything (when he could get around to it.) Mack loved sitting on his porch waving to all who passed by.
Mack was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Honor Guard serving The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City, VA Post # 265 and The V.F.W. Post #4933.
Mack was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Robinette Valley, VA and attended Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport.
He retired from the Kingsport Press as a pressman following thirty-five years of service.
In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Ramey; step daughter-in-law, Loura Tipton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Page; daughter, Carmen DeVault (Gary); son, Kevin Page (Katrina); grandson, Ben DeVault (Mary Scott); great-granddaughter, Cecilia DeVault; step- children, Tom Tipton (Debbie) and Steve Tipton (Sherri); step-grandchildren, Stephanie Tipton, Jennifer Welshimer (John), Haley Tipton and Erick Pendleton (Ashley); step great-grandchildren, Destiny, Xavier, Dylan and Madison; sister, Mabel Wolfe; brother, Robert Page, Jr.; special niece, Carol Frazier; several other nieces and nephews; special young friends, Nicholas, Emily, Dalton and Maison.
The Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate, and music will be provided by Miranda Nottingham.
Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3, Gate City Post #265 and The V.F.W. Post # 4933.
The service may be viewed live beginning at 1:55 pm by visiting the link below:
https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=160884829392062.
The family requests those attending the service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff in the Skilled Nursing Facility at Asbury Place. They not only cared for dad, they took care of us. No words can express the gratitude our family has for their love and compassion during this time. Also, a special thank you to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center and Amedysis Hospice.
