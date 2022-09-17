BLOUNTVILLE - Macie I. Adkins, 88, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a decline in health and a recent illness.
Macie was born in Erwin, Tennessee on July 9, 1934, to the late Sam and Bessie Harris.
Macie was a long-time member of Indian Springs Baptist Church, having served as a teacher in Sunday School and missions' organizations, as a nursery worker, deacon’s wife and leader in many of her daughters’ classes throughout the years. Her loving servant heart made her a special person to all who knew her. Her faith made her stronger than most and gave her assurance and hope of her future.
Macie worked in several different jobs throughout the years, but her main focus was always her home and family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always doing things to make their lives easier. Her extended family was very important to her, and she always put forth effort to keep in touch and be helpful when she could. Her chocolate pies were one of her specialties, but she was an excellent cook of everything she put her hand to prepare.
In addition to her parents, Macie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dennis, her infant son, Samuel Horace, and her son, Dennis II. She was also preceded by her brothers, Willard, Jesse and Isaac, and her sisters, Rozena and Lois.
Macie is survived by her daughters, Coleen and Kent Lyon of Telford, Gail Adkins of the home, and Sandy and Chris Crum of Kodak; daughter-in-law, Becky Adkins of Blountville; grandchildren, Ashley Adkins, Ally Adkins, Jennifer and Andrew Wolfe, and Mark Crum. Macie is also survived by the three loves of her life, her great-grandchildren, Jade, Xandar and Silas Wolfe. Other surviving relatives include her brothers, Walter and David Harris, her sister, Derothia Asberry and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm. A Graveside service will take place in the Garden of Prayer in East Tennessee Cemetery immediately after.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Macie I. Adkins.