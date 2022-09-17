BLOUNTVILLE - Macie I. Adkins, 88, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a decline in health and a recent illness.

Macie was born in Erwin, Tennessee on July 9, 1934, to the late Sam and Bessie Harris.

