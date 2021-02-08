WISE, VA - Mable E. Kilgore, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA.
She was a longtime member of Hopkins Chapel Church and was a retired employee of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Willard Kilgore; daughter-in-law, Norma Jean Kilgore; her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are three daughters, Loretta Williams and husband George, Darlene Shortt and husband Dennis and Kathy Kilgore; son, Kenneth Kilgore; grandchildren, Daniel Kilgore and wife Jennifer and Marcee Asbury; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Nathan, Blake and Pria, Austin and Madison, Britney and Jacob, Cierra and Matthew and Emilee; great-great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jaxen, Sawyer, Brynlee and Hudson coming in May; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mable E. Kilgore will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Mike Hunsucker officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA.
Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021 in the Addington-Hensley Cemetery Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the funeral home.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.