CHURCH HILL - Mabel Wolfe, 82, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Mabel was born in Robinette Valley on Dec. 14, 1938, to Robert James and Minnie Page. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 50+ years. Mabel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Lynn Wolfe.
Mabel is survived by her sons, Reginald Phillip Wolfe, Robert Scott Wolfe (Michelle), Randall Bruce Wolfe (Donna), and Gary Lynn Wolfe (Niki); brother, Robert Page; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 3 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
