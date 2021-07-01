CHURCH HILL - Mabel Wolfe, 82, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 3 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
