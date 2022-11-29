KINGSPORT - Mabel Sue Pannell, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022 at NHC of Kingsport. She was born to the late Phil Slagle and Garnie (Helbert) Slagle Luster in Lee County, Va.
Mabel spent most of her life in Kingsport. With her faith first in her heart, she loved having her family around her with fun and laughter.
In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Neal Pannell; sisters, Ruth Snyder, Virginia Bullis Bellamy (Jack). Lois Farmer (Bud); brothers, Guy and Frank Slagle.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Thompson (Robert) of Anderson, SC; son Rick Pannell and girlfriend Chris Allen Gooch of Kingsport; granddaughters, Brandy Pannell Sink (Michael) of Johnson City, Melissa (Thompson) Ellenburg of Anderson, SC; great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Ellenburg of Anderson, SC; sister, Shirley Hunter (Ray) of Kingsport, Rosie Prillhart of Kingsport and Linda Mayberry (Drew) of Norton, Va.
The Pannell family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, November 2, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Asbury Place Steadman Hill and to the staff of NHC Kingsport for the best care and love they showed to Mabel and to the Pannell family.
In lieu of flowers, the Pannell family has requested that donations be made in Mabel’s memory to the American Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Pannell family by visiting www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.