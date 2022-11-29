KINGSPORT - Mabel Sue Pannell, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022 at NHC of Kingsport. She was born to the late Phil Slagle and Garnie (Helbert) Slagle Luster in Lee County, Va.

Mabel spent most of her life in Kingsport. With her faith first in her heart, she loved having her family around her with fun and laughter.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video