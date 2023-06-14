Mabel Irene Thurman Jun 14, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - Mabel Irene Thurman, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville after a period of declining health.Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Grizzle and Dennis Grizzle officiating.Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.Online condolences may be made to www.broomfuneralhome.com.The staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thurman family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Norton police raid home in drug investigation Watch now: Parent opposes Kingsport school board shortening of individual public comment limit Six Rivers Media launches entertainment guide, Tri-Cities Scene Justin Mychals and the Cathead Biscuit Boys to kick off Northeast's 'Hot Nights, Cool Music' Wise County School Board edges ahead on new middle school gym Minor damage, no injuries reported after Sunday storm Local Events