ROGERSVILLE - Mabel Irene Thurman, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville after a period of declining health.

Visitation hours will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.

