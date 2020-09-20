Mabel D. Gilmore Sep 20, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Mabel D. Gilmore, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Gray.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Oak Life Care Center Of Gray Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Kingsport police searching for savvy swindler PHOTO GALLERY: Motorcycles take over downtown for annual Rogersville Bike Nite Pair sought in Kingsport auto burglary theft Blasting of Norton highwall slated to start Tuesday How is Kingsport helping the homeless? Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.