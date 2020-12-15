M L Sturgill Dec 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save M L Sturgill, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sturgill family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Center Memorial M L Sturgill Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.