KINGSPORT - M. Henrietta Roach, age 86, of Kingsport, TN and formerly of Duffield, VA, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was a retiree of Ramada Inn of Duffield after 18+ years of service. She was also a lifetime member of Brick Church of Rye Cove, VA. Henrietta enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. Most of all, she was a Godly Christian lady and was a proud born again believer.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Rev. Robert Harold Roach; son, James Harold Roach; parents, John Henry and Mary Ruth Kern Hill Gilliam; 2 step-fathers, John Donelson and Henry Gilliam; granddaughter, Tyria Lynn Lane; and 2 brothers, Hubert Clyde and Carl Edward Hill.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Anita Stapleton (Dave), Glenda Taylor; 2 sons, Sam Roach and Keith Roach (Jessica); daughter-in-law, Peggy Roach; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Rev. Joe Hill; sister, Carolyn Cunningham (Bill); several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm and to please follow all social distancing guidelines and wear an appropriate facemask.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Roach family.