Lynnie Ann Bellamy, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her family by her side at her home. Gate City Funeral Home will be handling her funeral arrangements. All those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery Monday, November 22, 2021, no later than 10:45 AM. Reverend Aaron Edens will preach Lynn's funeral and The Edens Family will sing.
The family will receive friends at any time at the home of Andrea Tipton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Caris Hospice Healthcare.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lynnie Ann Bellamy.