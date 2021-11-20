Lynnie Ann Bellamy, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her family by her side at her home. Lynn was born on October 21, 1940, in Scott County, VA.
Lynn cherished her family and during her life was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and was ready for her Heavenly home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Carl, and Mary Boy; husband, Mack Bellamy; and daughter, Lori Tipton.
Lynn is survived by her daughter, Andrea Tipton; her son-in-law, Tim Tipton and wife, Jenny; her granddaughter, Brandi Tipton and fiancé, Michael Dempsey; her grandson, Jordan Tipton and wife, Katelyn; her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Ward and husband, Roger; and her precious great-great-granddaughter, Finley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pam Calton.
Gate City Funeral Home will be handling her funeral arrangements. All those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery Monday, November 22, 2021, no later than 10:45 AM. Reverend Aaron Edens will preach Lynn's funeral and The Edens Family will sing.
The family will receive friends at any time at the home of Andrea Tipton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Caris Hospice Healthcare.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lynnie Ann Bellamy.