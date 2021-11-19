Lynnie Ann Bellamy, 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November, 18, 2021 with her family by her side at her home. Lynn was born on October 21, 1940 in Scott County, VA. Lynn cherished her family and during her life was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and was ready for her Heavenly home. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lynnie Ann Bellamy.