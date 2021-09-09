CHURCH HILL – Lynn Roller, 77, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at his residence after a period of declining health.
Lynn retired from Holliston Mills after 40 plus years. He was a faithful member and past master of Clay Lodge #386 for 48 years and also a member of Jericho Shrine Temple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.E. and Fannie Lou Fields Roller.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Ella June Roller; daughter, Karen Redman (Mike); brother, Earl Roller (Gail); sisters-in-law, Wanda M. Edwards and Teresa M. Moody (Paul); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The family requests anyone who wishing to attend the services to please wear a mask and to follow the CDC guidelines. A masonic funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, following the funeral with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. The burial will follow to Marsh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Long, Fred Castle, Hugh Anderson, Ralph Trent, Joe Stallard, and Roger Bowery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clay Lodge #386; P.O. Box 601 Church Hill, TN 37642.
A special thank you to Superior Caregivers Group, Rhonda, Telisa, Tammy, and Ginger for their love and care to Lynn.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Roller family.