KINGSPORT - Lynn LaForce, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born January 31, 1956, in Kingsport, TN to the late Lon and Kathleen Ketron LaForce.
Lynn was a loving, kind and giving Christian gentleman who would do anything for anyone. He was the best brother a sister could ever ask for.
Lynn was in restaurant management for many years. He enjoyed fishing and playing Frisbee golf with his brother, Lon.
Lynn loved attending Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Sue LaForce.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Melissa LaForce, Gary LaForce and adopted son, Jason LaForce; sisters, Kathy LaForce and Rena LaForce Wells; brother, Lon Edward LaForce; three nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 12:00-1:30 pm at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 pm with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the medical staffs of Johnson City Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and the Indian Path Cancer Center for their compassionate care of Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Lynn LaForce and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.