1 Corinthians 2:9 KJV But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.
DUNGANNON, VA - Darlene (Lucas) Porter, 80, Dungannon, VA entered her Heavenly Home, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA surrounded by her loving family when Jesus called her home, after a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence of Eula and JM Dorton. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Robbie Dockery officiating. Dale Hall will provide a eulogy. The Blood Bought singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45p.m., for the graveside.
David Akers, Bradley Dorton, Seth Lucas, Travis Dorton, Nathan Dorton, Joey Lawson, Frankie Ray, and Casey McClellan will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the NOVA staff members who loved and cared for Darlene.