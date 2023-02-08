1 Corinthians 2:9 KJV But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.
DUNGANNON, VA - Darlene (Lucas) Porter, 80, Dungannon, VA entered her Heavenly Home, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA surrounded by her loving family when Jesus called her home, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Scott County, VA on October 30, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Audrey (Lane) Lucas.
Darlene attended Cassel Chapel Church as long as her health allowed. She loved and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed life and kept a smile on her face until the end.
Darlene is survived by three sisters, Eula Dorton (JM), Susie Lucas, and Jerri Lucas; nephews, Ronnie Dorton (Diane), and Greg Lucas (Amy); nieces, Pam Lane (Larry), and Renae Crawford and (special friend, Frankie); great-nephews, Travis Dorton, and Seth Lucas; great-nieces, Nicole McClellan (Casey), Jennifer Lawson (Joey), Stephanie Dorton (Bradley), and Heather Akers (David); great- great nephews, Nathan and John-Luke Dorton, Alisha Begley, Levi, Matt and Caleb Stanley, Katelyn and Abby Mann, Hunter and Olivia Dorton, and Skylar Akers; special friends, Paul Greene, and Cindy Ketron; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence of Eula and JM Dorton. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Bro. Robbie Dockery officiating. Dale Hall will provide a eulogy. The Blood Bought singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45p.m., for the graveside.
David Akers, Bradley Dorton, Seth Lucas, Travis Dorton, Nathan Dorton, Joey Lawson, Frankie Ray, and Casey McClellan will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the NOVA staff members who loved and cared for Darlene.