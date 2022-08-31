BLOUNTVILLE - Lynn Crowe, 80, of Blountville, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lynn was a lifelong resident of Blountville and graduated from Blountville High School class of 1960. He retired from Smith Mechanical following over 30 years of service. Lynn was an active member of Wheeler United Methodist Church where he served as trustee. He served in the United States Army National Guard from 1964-1969. Lynn was a member of the Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688 F & AM and the Jericho Shrine No. 180, where he was a member of the marching patrol. He enjoyed traveling with his family and playing poker with his friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Crowe; two sisters, Ruth Malone and Betty Crowe; three brothers, Billy, Jim and Clifton Crowe.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Sandra Crowe; daughter, Sandie Leonard and husband, Shawn; grandson, Fulton Leonard and girlfriend, Kara Rutherford; sister, Sue Cross; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Wheeler United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Crystal Smith officiating. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church Christmas Blessing Fund, 211 Sanders Street, Blountville, TN 37617.