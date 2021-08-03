KNOXVILLE - Lyndall Overbey Wilson, 92, of Knoxville passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Mrs. Wilson has lived with her daughter and family in Knoxville for the last 25 years. Prior to this, she was a lifetime resident of her birthplace, Kingsport, Tennessee. She enjoyed being involved at First Baptist Church, singing in the choir, and volunteering in many Veterans and community organizations. She and her husband Arthur Wilson raised their daughter, Emmeline Cottrell, until his passing. Lyn helped keep the home of Emmeline and Alan Cottrell as grandma to their four children, Dorian (Brooke), Joshua (Megan), Delena (Ryan), and Nathan (Claire). She moved to an assisted living facility, Arbor Terrace, in August of 2019 where she was lovingly cared for. After a brief hospital stay, she was taken to the Life Care Center of Blount County where she was surrounded by loved ones as she took her final breath.
Lyndall Overbey Wilson was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Eva (Davis) Overbey; her sister Doris (Overbey) Dorian and brother-in-law Gordon Dorian; and her husband Arthur William Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Emmeline Wilson and Alan Cottrell; nieces and nephew, Debbie (Pete) Dorian Oches, Mark Dorian, and Diana (Jeff) Dorian Brown and their families; her four grandchildren and their spouses: Dorian and Brooke Cottrell, Joshua and Megan Cottrell, Delena (Cottrell) and Ryan Webster, and Nathan and Claire Cottrell. She was gma to many over the years and will be dearly missed.
The family will hold a private graveside ceremony at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, at 11:00AM.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Lyndall Overbey Wilson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.