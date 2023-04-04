GATE CITY, VA -- Lynda C. Porter, 69, entered into rest on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA (cartertrent.com)

