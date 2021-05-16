CHURCH HILL - Lyle Gray Brewer, Sr. of Church Hill, Tennessee, reunited with his wife Dorothy (Dot), in heaven on May 12, 2021. Lyle was a graduate of Hancock County (Tennessee) High School; Tri State University, Angola, IN; and Midwestern Baptist Seminary, Pontiac, Michigan.
In 1946, he went to Chicago and attended Radio School, and learned to work on Tube type Radios and some of the very early TV’s. Lyle ended up working at Trave-Ler Radio Corporation in Paoli, Indiana, where he met Dorothy (Dot) Elmore after eating some of her peanut Butter Fudge at work, and they started dating. In 1950, when the Korean War broke out, he was drafted and served in the US Army, during the Korean War, 1950-1952.
He spent the majority of his professional life as an Electrical Design Engineer working in Radio Frequency Design, for multiple employers.
Upon graduating from seminary, he and Dot began the work of starting a Baptist church in Madison, Indiana, while supporting his family working for Bell Telephone. He loved God, studying the Bible, talking and teaching to others about God, his family, spending time with his dog Ferg and just enjoyed talking to people, striking up conversations just about everywhere.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Dot) Ellen Brewer (nee Elmore), his brothers Joe and Fred, his parents Wiley and Eva Brewer (nee Robinette) and nephew, GW Brewer and beloved cousins, MD and Lois Miller.
He is survived by his four children: Elizabeth (Preston) Porter, Deatri Brewer, Lyle (Takae) Brewer, Dottie (Steve) Schreck, grandchildren Michelle (Dennis) Suttles, Melissa Porter, David Schreck and Naomi Brewer, along with his great-grandchildren Emma and Logan Suttles, nephew Joe Brewer and niece Ann Saltz.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 18 from 11am-1pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will take place at 1pm with Dr. Charles Keen, Rev. Steve Zeinner officiating. Burial will follow at Robinette Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com