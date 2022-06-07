Lyle Allen Overbay, age 77, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while enjoying God's creation and living a full life.
He was born on June 15, 1944, to the late Verlin and Marjorie Good Overbay in Kingsport, TN. After graduating from Blountville High School in Blountville, TN, he attended East Tennessee State University where he earned his degree in Accounting and met the love of his life, Judy Pat Delozier. On August 17, 1968, he married Judy Pat at First Presbyterian Church, Sevierville. They made their home in Sevierville, TN, and were faithfully committed to their marriage of 52 years before her passing in October 2020. Lyle worked for Travelers Insurance in Knoxville until the early 1970's when Sevierville businessman, Mr. William Burchfiel took a liking to him and sold his beloved insurance business, which was established in 1919, to Lyle. In the mid 70's, he merged the book of business of his father-in-law, Fletcher DeLozier, into the agency, establishing Burchfiel-Overbay & Associates. Lyle served Sevier County as an independent insurance agent from the early 70's until retiring in 1993, when he proudly sold his agency to Mitch Rader, continuing the legacy established 74 years prior by the Burchfiel family. He has spent the past 28 years developing real estate and managing Country Meadows Mobile Home Park.
Lyle was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He led his life with a servant's heart who was generous and kind and was always wearing a smile. He adored his family and took advantage of every opportunity to show them love and support. He was the patriarch who was always present, provided guidance and believed that faith and family were the foundation for life. He had a deep connection to his family's farm and was proud of his heritage in Sullivan County that dated back to the 1700'S.
As someone who married into the Sevierville community, he certainly embraced it with his whole heart. He especially grew in his connection to Sevier County High School (SCHS) first through his wife and then his children and grandchildren. He loved SCHS athletics and rarely passed up the chance to cheer on the Bears. Nothing brought him greater joy than to cheer on his grandchildren and their friends in their athletics. He showered not only his grandchildren with praise but blessed their friends and families with his intense love of competition and the brotherhood of sports. He was full of Purple Pride.
Lyle's life was a testament of dedication. He was devoted to his Savior, Jesus Christ, and to his wife, children, grandchildren, friends, church, and community. He served on several committees, boards, and foundations with great commitment. In the 1980's, he was President of the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. He was a lifetime Rotarian, a lifetime deacon of First Baptist Church, Sevierville, and served as Chairman of the Sevierville Planning Commission until passing his torch in 2020 to the next generation. He served as a Sevier County Bank Board Member for several years and was the Foreman of the Sevier County Grand Jury for 14 years. Additionally, along with his wife Judy Pat, he served the students of SCHS as a Sevierville Teen Board advisor for 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Judy Pat; his parents, Verlin and Marjorie (Good) Overbay of Kingsport; his brother, Don Overbay of Waynesville, NC and his in-laws Fletcher and Mildred (McTeer) DeLozier of Sevierville.
He is survived by his 2 children, Drew (Heather) Overbay of Sevierville and Tia (Jonathan) Babcock of Knoxville; Five grandchildren, Jensen and Corbin Overbay of Sevierville and Kate, Claire, and Davis Babcock of Knoxville; Brother David Overbay and his wife Annette of Kingsport; Sister-In-Law Stacy Overbay of Waynesville, North Carolina; Nieces and Nephews, Lt. Col. Andy (Shelley) Overbay (Ret), Allison (Mike) Mullins, Jon (Catherine) Overbay, Heather (Adam) Wright, and Jesse (Kristin) Overbay. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Lyle was also blessed with many special friendships: Rick and Tamara Harrell of Sevierville, Larry and Carolyn Kincaid of Knoxville, Bruce and Pam Brannon of Sevierville, Kim and the late Tom Graves of Sevierville, and Betty and the late Marvin Carmichael of Sevierville.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to First Baptist Church, Sevierville, at 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 (online at fbcsev.org) or the SCHS Foundation Overbay Family Scholarship at P.O. Box 4124, Sevierville, TN 37864.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 in the morning.
Honorary Officiants: Bryan Atchley, Eric Henderson, Bob Hounshell, Bill Moore, Jayson Nave, Andy Overbay, Jesse Overbay, Jon Overbay, Daniel Ownby, Mitch Rader, and Jim Takacs. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com