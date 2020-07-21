ROGERSVILLE - Lydia Mae Regnier, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Kingsport. Mrs. Regnier was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mrs. Regnier was preceded in death by her parents, Tip and Ethel Lovin Livesay; brother, Kelly Livesay; sisters, Betty Samsel and Thelma Trent.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Myron Regnier; sons, Jeffery Regnier and wife, Mary of Yuma, AZ, Larry D. Regnier and wife, Norma of Kankakee, IL, Brian Regnier and wife, Susan of Redondo Beach, CA; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Trent of Rogersville, Mildred Miller and husband, Wayne of Talbott, Kay Livesay of Morristown; brothers, Dale Livesay and wife, Bessie of Bean Station, Alan Wayne Livesay and wife, Myrna of Church Hill and Donald Livesay; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be conducted 6:00 P.M., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rogersville First Baptist Church with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. A private interment will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Regnier family.