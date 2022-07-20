APPALACHIA, VA - Lydia Calaie Worley, 80, entered her eternal home on July 19, 2022 from Johnson City Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Appalachia, VA. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Ray Junior Worley “Junebug”; Father Lester Raymond Davidson; Mother Ellen Earl Davidon; sisters Barbara McColm, Hope Andrews; great-grandchildren, Jeffery Allen and Teresa Lynn Shuler.
Lydia is survived by step mother Mattie Belly Davidson of Kingsport, TN; brothers, Lester Gerald Davidson (Judy) of Keokee, VA, Gary Ray Davidson (Tamara) Appalachia, VA, Dennis Davidson of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Glessie Mullins of Big Stone Gap, VA, Doris Sue Duncan (Don) of Jackson, GA, Denise Jenkins of Gate City, VA; sons, Bobby Ray Worley (Regina) of Appalachia, VA, James Ray Worley of Appalachia, VA; daughters, Mary Lewis of Piney Flatts, TN, Sandy Barton (Mike) of Rogersville, TN, and Mona Rollins of Big Stone Gap, VA; grandchildren, Anthony (Wendy), Bobby Joe (Ariel), Brittany (J.J), George, Trey; great-grandchildren, Christian, Carter, Raelyn, Parker, Nash, Somaya, Grayer, Phoenix; several step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special cousins Anna Lee Smith (Roy).
The family will receive friends from 10am to 12 noon Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. Grayson Cothron. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Appalachia Pentecostal Church in the memory of Lydia Calaie Worley.
