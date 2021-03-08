KINGSPORT - Luther Henry Fields, 98, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the garden of the Last Supper. Friends and relatives are welcome to join the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church Food Pantry at 300 Virgil Ave Kingsport, TN 37660
or a charity of your choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
