KINGSPORT - Luther Henry Fields, 98, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. He died peacefully of natural causes at Brookdale Colonial Heights following a long period of declining health.
Luther, the youngest of seven children, was born to the late Henry Jefferson and Ida Belle Jessee Fields of Russell County, VA.
He faithfully attended Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed singing with the choir and supporting the food pantry.
Luther is survived by his wife of 70 years Christine (Booher) Fields of Bristol, VA. They made their home in Kingsport where they raised their daughters, Maureen Walling (Jack) of Piney Flats and Kathy Oakley (Rick) now in Dandridge. Luther was blessed with the time spent with his grandchildren, Julie Krusen (Jason), Jon Oakley (Priscilla) & Tyler Walling and great grandchildren Kelsey Krusen, Kelton Oakley, Camden Oakley & Makayla Krusen.
After retiring from Eastman Tenite/Polymers Shipping in 1982, Luther enjoyed many years camping and seeing the country on bus tours with Christine and their friends. He also spent countless hours piddling in his woodworking shop. Luther loved nothing more than a good picnic at Bays Mountain with his family and friends, except maybe fertilizing his yard so he could mow it more often.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm in the garden of the Last Supper. Friends and relatives are welcome to join the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church Food Pantry at 300 Virgil Ave Kingsport, TN 37660
or a charity of your choice.
