BLOUNTVILLE - Luther Elbert Fuller, 78, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at home after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his son, Luther E. Fuller, Jr.; parents, Andy & Beulah Fuller.
Luther is survived by his wife, Sherry Fuller; daughter, Tracie Fuller Becknell; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Luther's life will begin at 6PM Monday, August 23, 2021, at Charity Baptist Church 123 Oak St, Blountville, TN 37617.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.