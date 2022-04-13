CHURCH HILL – Luther Dale Jones, 65, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Luther was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Hawkins County Schools System as a custodian. He attended Calvary Lighthouse Baptist Church. Luther was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert James and Lula Mae Jones; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Luther Is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pauline “Polly” Jones; children, Larry Jones (Shanna), Matt Jones (Brittany), Jessica Jones (Robert); grandchildren, Lyndsey, Zack, Jacquelyn, Paisley, James, and Luke; step grandchildren, Kaine and Rhiannon; several great grandchildren; sister, Peggy Jones; brother, Jimmy Jones; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Randall Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Morning Star Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
