CHURCH HILL - Lura Christian Gray, 91, joined the love of her life on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson and Rev. Mark Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Gray and Franklin Gray.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
