CHURCH HILL - Lura Christian Gray, 91, joined the love of her life on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Lura was a lifelong resident of Church Hill, TN (McPheeters Bend Community), where she was born on February 26, 1929, to the late Ray and Jessie (Armstrong) Christain. At the age of 2 her mother Jessie passed away, her aunt Julie Christian raised her and the other siblings. She graduated from Church Hill High School in 1949 and then married the love of her life Bill Gray on June 1, 1949. She and Bill opened Gray’s Grocery in Church Hill. Shortly after C.D. (Bill’s brother) and his wife Jean (Poe) Gray joined them in business as co-owners. The store then became “Gray Brother’s Grocery” in Church Hill. Employees and many customers became close friends and when times were tough, no one went hungry they would allow you to use in house charge accounts. The store was a popular place to “shoot the bull’, get groceries, and fuel. After nearly 40 years in business, they decided to retire and close the store down. Several years after closing the City of Church Hill recognized the brothers (sadly C.D. had passed) and their wives for the years they operated the store, support to the community, and service to the citizens. Part of the recognition was renaming the road where the store still stands to “Gray Brother's Store Road” and presenting the families with road signs.
Lura was the oldest living member of McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church. She was well known for her homemade yellow cakes with caramel icing, some people would fight for the last bit of icing scraping it off the plate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Gray; Mother and father Ray and Jessie (Armstrong) Christian; special aunt Julie Christian; sisters, Maude Moody, Novella Light, Earlene Barton; brother Arlan Christian.
She is survived by her daughters; Coleen (Mike) Hutson, Nadine Gray; son Jerry Gray; Grandchildren, Emily Hutson, and fiance Tommy Elliott, Michael (Mindy) Hutson. Her great-grandchildren were the love of her life great-grandsons, Lucas Case, who was her first and held a special place in her heart, Eli and Kaleb Elliott
who were her “dirt boys” she loved to watch them play in the dirt; great-granddaughter Mia Hutson her sweet and only great-granddaughter.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson and Rev. Mark Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 30 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Gray and Franklin Gray.
A special thanks to Barbra Dobbs and Franklin Dobbs, for all of the visits, calls, fresh garden veggies, and groceries you just dropped off. Jo Click for the many phone calls through the years and countless hours of “gabbing”. The friendship, compassion, and love you all have shown through the years, thank you, you all will always hold a special place in our hearts. A very special thanks to Holston Valley Hospital 5th floor staff.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org.
