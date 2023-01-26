KINGSPORT - Lula “Peggy” Lea Murphy passed away January 16, 2023 at the age of 91 in Kingsport, TN. She was born on the family farm in Thompson’s Station, TN to Robert M. and Dorothy Hatcher Lea on November 24, 1931. She was baptized at Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church and was of the Methodist faith. Peggy lived a full and vibrant life, living throughout Tennessee, Texas, and Florida and creating lasting friendships everywhere she resided. Peggy traveled extensively throughout the world, often with her mother, brother and his wife. Following World War II, she became pen pals with citizens of both Japan and Germany, later visiting her pen pals overseas. Growing up on the farm as the youngest of three siblings along with three cousins close in age across the road, there were always adventures, laughter, and many stories to pass on to future generations. Peggy and her siblings rode their pony Patsy to elementary school each day, a distance of about 2 miles.

Peggy was a graduate of Peabody Demonstration School (now University School of Nashville). She graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, class of 1955, and later received her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Tennessee. Peggy began her nursing career as a public health nurse in Texas, later teaching nursing for many years at Columbia State Community College in Columbia, TN. Peggy was beloved by her students, maintaining close friendships with many of them along with her nursing school classmates until her death. Peggy was an avid animal lover and was particularly fond of cats and horses. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook. Peggy was a born caregiver, caring for her mother, son, and sister during extended periods of illness. She was a selfless giver with her time and talents.

